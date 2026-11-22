New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) India is steadily shifting towards a futuristic healthcare system focused on prevention, early detection and precision medicine, as metabolic and lifestyle-related diseases increasingly affect younger populations, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Addressing THE WEEK Health Summit 2026 in the national capital, the minister said safeguarding the health of India's youth is critical for the country's long-term development and aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He noted that healthcare is evolving beyond conventional treatment-based approaches towards scientific interventions, preventive strategies and advanced research at molecular and genetic levels.

"India is moving towards a futuristic healthcare approach with research focus shifting to prevention through futuristic strategies that places greater emphasis on prevention, early detection and advanced research at molecular and genetic levels, as metabolic disorders and lifestyle-related diseases increasingly affect younger populations," the minister stated.

Speaking to healthcare professionals, researchers and industry representatives at the summit, Dr. Singh highlighted the growing burden of metabolic disorders such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

He said these conditions are increasingly being diagnosed among younger individuals due to changing dietary habits, reduced physical activity and the spread of lifestyle-related health risks across both urban and rural India.

"Diabetes, obesity, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases are increasingly affecting younger people, making preventive healthcare and early detection imperative," Dr Singh noted.

The minister stressed that prevention cannot be the sole responsibility of doctors and healthcare institutions and requires broader public participation, awareness and behavioural changes.

According to him, early detection and preventive healthcare will play a central role in addressing the country's future disease burden.

Highlighting advances in medical science, Dr. Singh said India is increasingly investing in research at molecular and genetic levels to better understand diseases and develop targeted interventions.

He noted that progress in biotechnology, genomics and molecular science is enabling more precise approaches to diagnosis and treatment, improving the country's ability to tackle complex health conditions.

He also pointed to India's growing global role in preventive healthcare and vaccine development.

Referring to the country's indigenous DNA vaccine developed during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said India has continued to strengthen its vaccine research ecosystem.

He cited the HPV vaccination initiative, under which more than 50 lakh adolescent girls have already been vaccinated, as part of efforts to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer.

--IANS

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