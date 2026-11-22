Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) The late choreography legend Saroj Khan once spoke about how she is a self-taught artiste, and received generous help from the industry during her journey.

An old clip of the late legend has resurfaced in which she can be seen talking to actress Kiran Juneja. The video shared by WAVES OTT shows her recollecting her journey in the industry.

In the video, she said, “I will never lie. I have never learnt dance from anyone. I have no Guru. My Guru is this shadow, who showed me the way, Madam Sadhna, she is no more. And the one who taught me what composition is, is P. L. Santoshi, father of Rajkumar Santoshi. He is the heart of the film. He taught me”.

She then spoke about the incident when he performed a dance while crying because she didn’t like her costume in the song.

“I did not know anything, but when I used to dance, they wanted Radha Krishna in one film. I remember that. I was made Radha. My costume was not good. So I started crying. And Naz, baby Naz, of course, was a big artiste. She was elder to me. We used to go to the same school. She was made Krishna because she did not know how to dance. So I remember doing that dance while crying. That my costume is not good. But we did that song”, she added.

Saroj Khan is considered one of the most influential choreographers in Indian cinema, with a career spanning over 4 decades and more than 2,000 songs to her credit. She transformed Bollywood dance by blending classical Indian and folk movements with cinematic storytelling.

Her iconic collaborations with Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit produced memorable numbers such as Hawa Hawai, Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli Ke Peeche and Dola Re Dola. She won 3 National Film Awards and 8 Filmfare Awards for choreography.

She was a pioneer in a male-dominated profession, and also mentored generations of performers and choreographers.

--IANS

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