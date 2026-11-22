New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah began his two-day State visit to India on Sunday, with discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, connectivity, transportation and infrastructure development.

Balendra Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day State visit at the invitation of PM Modi.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada welcomed him at the airport.

"Warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah, as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit. He was received by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. The visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the enduring and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on social media platform X.

This is Balendra Shah's first visit to India and the first bilateral visit since assuming office as Nepal's Prime Minister in March this year.

He has already visited New York in September to participate in the United Nations General Assembly since assuming office.

Balendra Shah and PM Modi will hold a meeting on Monday, where they will review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to the MEA statement.

Following interactions over the phone and the exchange of social media messages, this will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders.

"During the visit, Balendra Shah will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23 and discuss a range of issues of mutual interest," Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said at a press briefing on Friday.

The two leaders will also jointly address a press conference following their bilateral talks.

On the same day, PM Modi will host an official luncheon in honour of the Nepali Prime Minister and his delegation.

Securing additional air entry routes from India, obtaining substantial financial support for reconstruction following the devastating floods of August 26, and securing concessions from India on trade and transit are among the Nepali government's top priorities, Nepali officials said.

On India's part, securing access to Nepali airspace and improving the investment climate for Indian businesses in Nepal, particularly in the energy sector, are among its key concerns, according to Nepali officials.

Bilateral talks are expected to cover post-flood reconstruction assistance, energy, trade, connectivity and broader bilateral cooperation.

The two sides are also expected to unveil a Joint Vision Document titled "Samriddha Nepal, Samunnat Bharat" (Prosperous Nepal, Developed India) to set long-term bilateral goals and concrete targets.

The two countries are expected to inaugurate several completed projects related to connectivity and energy cooperation, and lay the foundation stones for new projects during PM Balendra Shah's visit.

Discussions between the two sides will focus on strengthening economic cooperation in trade, transportation, investment, energy, connectivity networks and infrastructure development, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said.

The two sides will also exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering cooperation in education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Balendra Shah. During his visit, PM Balendra Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu.

For his visit to India, Balendra Shah is accompanied by Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials, forming a 35-member government delegation.

A separate 52-member delegation of business representatives will participate in the visit at their own expense.

PM Balendra Shah's visit to India comes at an opportune moment when there is considerable synergy between the national priorities of both countries in terms of economic growth, social development, expansion of infrastructure, adoption of technology, and addressing issues like natural disasters and climate change.

The Nepali PM's visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, according to the MEA statement.

The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the bilateral partnership and advance mutually beneficial cooperation.

India and Nepal share unique and comprehensive relations characterised by mutual trust, open borders, shared traditions and close people-to-people ties.

Since May 2014, there have been 17 exchanges at the level of Head of State/ Head of Government.

PM Modi has visited Nepal five times since May 2014, with his last visit in 2023.

The two nations share a vibrant and comprehensive development partnership that is one of the key pillars of bilateral interaction, with numerous operational as well as ongoing projects and initiatives, that include more than 600 High Impact Community Development projects spread across 74 districts across Nepal, and worth over Nepali Rupees 1,662 crore.

Apart from grant assistance, the Indian government has extended Lines of Credit (LOC) of $1.65 billion for undertaking development of infrastructure, including post-earthquake reconstruction projects.

Indian Government's LOCs have financed several projects in Nepal, mostly roads, transmission lines and reconstruction projects.

India supplied about 140 tons of emergency supplies and extended technical assistance in tunnel rescue and forensic activities following the flash flood in Nepal in August.

--IANS

akl/khz