Los Angeles, Nov 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Brad Pitt would take some time off from the shooting of his film ‘12 Years a Slave’ along with the fellow cast members of the film, and would chill on the sets of the film ‘This Is the End’.

Actor and comedian Seth Rogen recently made the revelation, and said that he and Brad Pitt spent time together while shooting very different films in 2013.

He recollected as to how Brad Pitt, Michael Fassbender, Chiwetel Ejiofor and other cast members from ‘12 Years a Slave’ would swarm to the sets of his film while the two films were both shooting in New Orleans.

He recently appeared on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, and spoke about his friendship with Fassbender, with whom he starred in 2015’s ‘Steve Jobs’.

He said, “Actually, what’s so weird is I had met him, we made ‘This Is the End’ at the same time they made ’12 Years a Slave’ in New Orleans together. Understandably, the cast and crew of ’12 Years a Slave’ were in a bummed-out headspace a lot of the time”.

12 Years a Slave” followed the story of a free Black man named Solomon Northup (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor), who was kidnapped in 1841 and sold into slavery in Louisiana. Fassbender essayed the role of plantation owner Edwin Epps and Brad Pitt played an abolitionist named Samuel Bass, who helps Northup regain his freedom.

Meanwhile, Rogen was shooting “This Is the End” with Jay Baruchel, James Franco, Jonah Hill, Craig Robinson, Danny McBride and a host of other celebrities.

“So they would come and hang out on our set, and we would go to bars and stuff, and they would come hang out with us all the time, I think just because we were in a great mood all the time. We were having the time of our lives, and then you’d see Steve McQueen and Brad Pitt and Chiwetel would sulk in, and then we’d give them a few drinks and they’d kinda perk up”, he added.

--IANS

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