Los Angeles, Nov 22 (IANS) Playback singer Nitin Mukesh celebrated his 48th marriage anniversary with a heartfelt message for his wife.

On Sunday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared a series of loved up pictures with his wife of 48 years.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Happy Anniversary, my beloved Nishi, thank you for being mine forever, 48 years of sheer bliss with the beautiful family you gifted me with. And thank you dear God for YOU (sic)”.

Nitin Mukesh married Nishi on November 11, 1978. The couple have shared close to 5 decades of marriage. The couple have two sons, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Naman Nitin Mukesh. Their elder son, Neil Nitin Mukesh, is a Bollywood actor known for films such as Johnny Gaddaar, New York and Saaho. Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini Sahay in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur on February 9, 2017.

They have a daughter, Nurvi, born in September 2018. Nitin's younger son, Naman, is associated with filmmaking and married Trishona Soni in a private, three-day wedding celebration in Udaipur in November 2024.

Nitin Mukesh carved out his own identity while carrying forward the musical legacy of his father, legendary singer Mukesh. He began his career in the 1970s, and quickly became a prominent voice in Hindi cinema during the 1980s and 1990s. His popular songs include ‘Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar Aaja’ from ‘Noorie’, ‘Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi’ from ‘Kranti’, ‘My Name Is Lakhan’ from ‘Ram Lakhan’, and ‘Tu Mujhe Suna’ from ‘Chandni’.

Beyond film music, he earned recognition for devotional singing and international performances. His 2006 concert series, ‘Kal Ki Yaadein’, paid tribute to his father's enduring musical legacy.

--IANS

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