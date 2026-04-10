Sunny Leone to husband Daniel Weber on anniversary: Lucky to do life with you

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone shared a romantic message for her husband Daniel Weber, whom she lovingly referred to as her “baby”, on their 15th marriage anniversary and said that she is “lucky” to do life with him.

Sunny shared a video montage featuring all the pictures with Daniel from the precious moments they have spent with each other.

Making all the memories count, Sunny wrote in the caption: “Happy Anniversary Baby!! It’s always just us and will always be this way! I’m so lucky to do life with you!! @thedanielweber.”

It was in 2011 that the couple got married. In 2024, Sunny and Daniel renewed their wedding vows in the Maldives.

Sunny and Daniel adopted their first child, Nisha, from a village in Latur in 2017. They then welcomed their twin boys, Noah and Asher in 2018 via surrogacy.

The actress is currently seen hosting the 16th edition of the dating reality show “MTV Splitsvilla” with actor Karan Kundrra. Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma play Mischief makers in the show.

The show follows young men and women as they compete to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are cut off from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair is crowned the winners of Splitsvilla.

Sunny’s latest release includes Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap. It also stars Rahul Bhat. The film marks the third collaboration of Anurag and Rahul Ugly and Dobaaraa. Kennedy premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on 25 May. It was released digitally on Letterboxd Video Store on 10 December 2025 and was released on ZEE5 on 20 February 2026.

The film follows Kennedy, an insomniac ex-police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation.

--IANS

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