Sunny Deol's powerful dialogues & disturbing partition scenes stir emotions in teaser of BATWARA 1947

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) The makers of Sunny Deol starrer BATWARA 1947 dropped its first official teaser today on June 18 on various social media platforms.

The gripping teaser of BATWARA 1947 seems to transport audiences back to one of the most defining moments in history, India’s independence and the tragic partition that divided a nation and impacted millions of lives forever.

The teaser is seen packed with powerful dialogues and emotionally stirring background score. It captures hope and resilience that emerged during one of history’s most turbulent chapters.

Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi are seen at their vulnerable best in their respective characters.

Talking about BATWARA 1947, the movie stars a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

It marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, BATWARA 1947 is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on, Partition Day, August 14, 2026.

Earlier, the makers of "Batwara 1947" had treated moviegoers with the character posters of the core cast of the drama on Wednesday.

Providing a deeper insight into their world, the character posters show Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in a fresh avatar.

The makers dropped the character posters on social media with the caption, "In a world torn apart, their story was a testament to courage.

Meet the people who lived through it all Batwara 1947, in theatres from 14th August (sic)."

Earlier this month, the makers had also released the first motion poster from the drama featuring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi.

"In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026", read the caption.

–IANS

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