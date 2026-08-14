APEDA holds international organic buyer-seller meet in Tripura to boost exports

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has organised an international organic buyer-seller meet in Tripura aimed at connecting the state's organic producers and farmer groups with overseas buyers and expanding export opportunities, an official statement said on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the event -- held in Agartala in collaboration with the Tripura State Organic Farming Development Agency (TSOFDA) and the state's Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare -- brought together around 200 participants, including more than 20 international buyers from Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, Greece and Argentina.

In addition, the programme also saw participation from 27 exporters, 96 farmers representing 22 farmer producer organisations and farmer producer companies, and officials from various government departments, it added.

The meet was designed to facilitate direct interactions between farmers, producer groups, exporters and international buyers, enabling discussions on sourcing opportunities, market requirements and potential business partnerships.

As part of the event, 12 exhibition stalls showcased Tripura's organic and naturally produced agricultural products, including Queen Pineapple, GI-tagged Kalikhasa Rice, organic ginger and turmeric, black sesame, jackfruit and scented lemon.

APEDA said the platform is expected to help generate new business linkages, support long-term sourcing partnerships and improve market access for farmers in the northeastern state.

Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who attended the event, said the state's farmers produce quality organic products with strong potential in domestic and international markets and emphasised the importance of strengthening market linkages for farmers and producer groups.

The programme was also attended by Tripura Agriculture and Horticulture Secretary Apurba Roy, IFOAM Organics Asia Executive Director Jennifer Chang and senior APEDA officials.

The event included the felicitation of organic farmers for their contribution to the state's organic farming sector and sustainable agricultural value chains.

APEDA said it continues to work with state governments, farmer producer organisations and exporters to strengthen India's organic exports ecosystem through certification support, capacity building, infrastructure development, market promotion and international buyer engagement.

--IANS

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