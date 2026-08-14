August 14, 2026 5:38 PM हिंदी

India sends first tranche of relief supplies to earthquake-hit Colombia

India sends first tranche of relief supplies to earthquake-hit Colombia

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) India on Friday sent the first tranche of 20 metric tonnes of relief supplies to Colombia to support recovery efforts following the devastating earthquake that rocked the country earlier this week.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed India's solidarity with the people of Colombia during these difficult times.

"Dispatched the first tranche of the 20 MT relief supplies to Colombia to support ongoing post-earthquake recovery efforts. The assistance includes medicines and medical equipment, temporary shelter and hygiene support, and other essential items needed in the aftermath of the disaster. India stands in solidarity with the people of Colombia during these difficult times," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The assistance underscores India's role as a first responder during global natural disasters. India sent the assistance after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck Colombia on Monday, claiming the lives of 281 people, injuring 3,971 people, while 391 remain missing.

The earthquake had struck Western Colombia at 7:34 am (local time), according to the Colombian Geological Service. The epicentre of the earthquake was near San Jose del Palmar and occurred at a depth of 96 kilometres.

As many as 44,936 families and 102,105 people in 15 departments and 426 municipalities have been impacted by the earthquake in Colombia, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management said, Xinhua News Agency reported. It further stated that 10,677 homes had been destroyed while 65,841 others have been damaged by the earthquake.

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar offered condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the devastating earthquake in Colombia and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and the destruction caused by the earthquake in Colombia. Extend heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Also pray for the swift recovery to those injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

--IANS

akl/as

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