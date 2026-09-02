Sunita Ahuja says Bollywood heroes spend more time with heroines than wives, says bonding is ‘natural’

Mumbai, September 2 (IANS) Actress and television personality Sunita Ahuja has opened up about the much-discussed equation between actors Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda during their stint on Lock Upp 2.

In a video put up by Balaji Telefilms, the former Lock Upp Season 2 contestant is seen saying that a bond naturally develops between co-stars who spend considerable time working together.

She went on to draw a comparison with Bollywood actors, saying male stars often spend more time with their female co-stars than their wives, which can also lead to a bond.

“Ab dekho jaise humare heroes hain, humse zyada toh heroine log ke saath rahe the toh unki bonding ho jaati hai,” she said.

(Look, our heroes spend more time with their heroines than they do with us, so a bond develops between them)

Responding to allegations that Shivangi was “using” Harshad, Sunita said she did not see anything wrong with the two actors developing a close friendship.

“Main sochti hoon ki inhone saath mein kaam kiya hai, toh inki bonding toh ho jaati hai,” Sunita said.

(I think they have worked together, so naturally a bond develops between them)

Sunita also recalled how Shivangi's mother would take care of her food and other needs while she was shooting. She said such gestures are a natural part of human relationships and there was nothing wrong with it.

“But chalo, woh uska dekhbhal kar raha tha, kyunki woh usne mujhe bataya ye baat, ki jab woh shoot kar rahe the uske ghar se uski mummy uske liye ghar ka khaana, ye woh, sab dhyan rakhti. But all natural ho jaata hai insaan ka, toh usme kya kharab hai?” she said.

(He was taking care of her, because she had told me that while they were shooting, her mother would send home-cooked food for her and take care of such things. But these things happen naturally between people, so what is wrong with that?)

Sunita further said that actors performing romantic scenes can inevitably develop a certain comfort with each other, but that should not automatically be interpreted as an affair.

“See, if you're doing romantic scenes, kahin na kahin ek ho jaata hai na, but aap dhyan rakhna iska, ye nahi ki aap bolo ki iska affair hai. Chalo, woh uska personal life hai, main usme kyun bolu?” she said.

(If you're doing romantic scenes, somewhere a bond does develop, but you have to be mindful of that. You cannot simply say that they are having an affair. That's their personal life, so why should I comment on it?)

Sunita added that she had always viewed both Harshad and Shivangi positively and never looked at their relationship from a romantic angle.

“Dekho, mere saath toh dono hi achhe the na, main us nazar se maine dekha hi nahi,” she said.

(Both of them were good to me, so I never looked at them from that perspective)

Talking about Harshad and Shivangi's equation, it became a talking point during Lock Upp 2, with their emotional moments and close friendship leading to speculation among viewers. The two though consistently maintained that they are good friends.

Sunita's comments come amid renewed public interest in her own relationship with husband and actor Govinda. The couple's marriage has been facing umpteen number of issues with both the partners, indulging in mud slinging.

–IANS

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