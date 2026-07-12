Sunita Ahuja on ‘Lock Upp 2’: I’m not crazy enough to fight with children

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Sunita Ahuja, who recently got evicted from the reality show ‘Lock Upp 2’, has opened up about her journey inside the controversial reality show and addressed why viewers did not get to see her usual bold and outspoken personality.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Sunita said she chose not to engage in unnecessary conflicts, especially with contestants who showed her love and respect. The star wife, who appeared calmer than expected, on the show, said she had no reason to pick unnecessary fights, especially with contestants who treated her with love and respect. She added that creating conflicts with younger contestants just to maintain an image would have only earned her the label of being “crazy.”

When asked about how viewers felt they did not get to see her usual bold and fearless side inside the show, Sunita Ahuja explained that her approach was different because of the relationships she built with her fellow contestants.

“I was sent into the show with a “moofat” tag. And if I had fought with the little kids who genuinely cared for me and showed me so much love, I would have been labeled as "crazy." I'm not crazy enough to fight with children who loved and supported me so much.”

Interestingly, Sunita Ahuja was brought into ‘Lock Upp 2’ with the “moofat” tag, a label given to her by the audience for her no-filter and outspoken personality. However, after entering the show, she admitted that she found it challenging to give her best in the game due to her health conditions. Govinda’s wife shared that she is diabetic and was also going through menopause, which affected her energy levels and overall participation during her journey inside the reality show.

Speaking about her eviction, she said, “If I didn't have a health problem, I would have played more games. Because I have diabetes, and my diabetes had increased a lot, so I had to leave the game.”

Sunita Ahuja opted for a voluntary exit from the show due to health concerns. To make her farewell memorable, the makers arranged a special appearance by her husband, actor Govinda, and their daughter Tina, who joined her on the show.

--IANS

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