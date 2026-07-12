Sunita Ahuja on ‘Lock Upp 2’ exit: ‘My diabetes increased, so I had to leave the game’

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Sunita Ahuja has opened up about her exit from ‘Lock Upp 2,' revealing that her journey on the reality show came to an end due to health concerns rather than a lack of gameplay.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the actress shared that she was ready to continue competing and had more to offer, but her rising diabetes levels forced her to step away from the show. When asked about the biggest turning point in the show and whether she ever felt the game slipping out of her hands, Sunita said she never experienced such a moment. She explained that her journey was cut short due to health issues.

"No, I didn't see any game coming out of my hands. If I didn't have a health problem, I would have played more games. Because I have diabetes, and my diabetes had increased a lot, so I had to leave the game.”

Further, she was asked whether she felt she had held herself back on ‘Lock Upp 2,’ especially since she is known for her bold and fearless personality outside the show. Replying to this, Govinda’s wife said, “I was sent inside with the tag of being someone who would create conflicts. But inside, there were young contestants who were taking care of me and showering me with so much love. If I had fought with them even a little, they would have labeled me as crazy.”

Sunita opted for a voluntary exit from the show due to health concerns. To make her farewell memorable, the makers arranged a special appearance by her husband, actor Govinda, and their daughter Tina, who joined her on the show. Sunita made her exit from the reality show 'Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa' alongside fellow contestant Riyaz Aly.

“Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa” is a reality show that brings together 14 celebrity contestants who live under one roof while competing against each other. The show is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

--IANS

ps/