Sunil Grover sleeps on the road near a riverbank amidst many devotees

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, on Thursday, shared a serene video on his social media account where he was seen sleeping peacefully on the pavement at a bank of a river.

Taking to his social media account, Sunil posted a video clip showing himself resting on a torn mat on the banks of a river at night. The video also featured many other devotees sleeping in the open, under the sky.

The actor captioned the post, "Taare Zameen Par." The video was set to the devotional track 'Jai Kar Mahakal'.

In the video, Sunil can be seen lying quietly on ground at the riverfront alongside others. The actor has not disclosed the location though.

The actor-star comedian has earlier also been seen embracing simplicity.

A few months ago, the actor was seen washing clothes at a roadside hand pump.

Sunil, back then, had taken to his social media account, to share a video of himself dressed in a casual light pink T-shirt and black sweatpants.

In the video, the stand-up star was seen washing clothes with a bucket of clothes besides him. He was then also seen pumping more water to wash his face.

Sunil added the song ‘Na Tum Hamen Jano’ by Hemant Kumar from the 1962 film “Baat Ek Raat Ki” as the background score.

Earlier, Sunil was also seen sitting on the floor and making rotis on a traditional ‘chulha’.

In the video, Sunil could be seen kneading the dough, shaping it into perfectly round rotis, and roasting them directly over the open flame of the chulha.

Sharing the video, Sunil Grover wrote, “Friends Roti kha lo …”

On the work front, Sunil was last seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show.

He mimicry of famous Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachhan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan is a rage on social media.

–IANS

rd/