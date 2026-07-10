Sunil Gavaskar turns 77, Jackie Shroff shares throwback image with warm wishes

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) As batting great Sunil Gavaskar turned 77 on Friday, Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, who never misses a chance to wish his friends and colleagues on their special days, shared a throwback image of the cricketer along with warm wishes.

Taking to his stories section, Jackie shared a monochrome image of Gavaskar from his younger days when he played cricket. He simply wrote “#happy birthday warm wishes” as the caption along with a bat and ball emoji.

Gavaskar captained the Indian national cricket team while representing India from 1971 to 1987. He was the first batsman to pass 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He is acknowledged as one of the greatest opening batsmen of all time.

The cricketer was widely admired for his technique against fast bowling, with a particularly high average of 65.45 against the West Indies, who possessed a four-pronged fast bowling attack, widely regarded as the most vicious in Test history.

His captaincy of the Indian team, was considered as one of the first attacking ones, with Indian team winning the 1984 Asia Cup, and the World Championship of Cricket in 1985.

Jackie’s latest is Ahmed Khan’s comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

The film follows Police officers Jay Bakshi and Sandhya pursue elusive criminal Raj Solanki, only to face shocking personal connections that complicate duty trust and the line between justice and emotion.

The movie is the third installment from the Welcome franchise, which first released in 2007 and was directed by Anees Bazmee. The second film, Welcome Back was released in 2015.

--IANS

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