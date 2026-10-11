Suniel Shetty to Amitabh Bachchan: Every interaction leaves me with something to learn

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty shared a heartfelt appreciation post for Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday on Sunday. The 'Dhadkan' actor said that every interaction with the legendary actor leaves him with something to learn, along with another reason to admire him even more.

Taking to his official handle, Suniel wrote, "No matter how many times I meet you there's still that same excitement… that same sense of wonder I felt growing up watching you. Every interaction leaves me with something to learn and another reason to admire you. Always grateful…always in awe. Happy Birthday Sir. @SrBachchan (sic)."

Over the years, Big and Suniel have appeared together in many movies, including the 2002 release 'Kaante'.

Made under the direction of Sanjay Gupta, the film revolves around six men planning a bank robbery in Los Angeles. The primary cast of the project also includes Sanjay Dutt, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Kumar Gaurav.

Then in 2004, they once again collaborated for the romantic comedy 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...'. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi also essayed key roles in the drama directed by Samir Karnik.

Other big names from the entertainment industry also used social media to wish Big B as he turned 84.

Actor Sanjay Dutt wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Dear Sir, happy birthday and may God bless you. You have always loved me, and I thank you for that. You are my hero, and I have learnt so much from you. Just to work with you is an honour for me. Happy birthday again Sir, and love you. @amitabhbachchan (sic)."

Calling Big B his “dearest Guru Ji”, Megastar Chiranjeevi added, "Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan...Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me. Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special. Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir!"

--IANS

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