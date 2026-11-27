Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty expressed his gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state government for extending support to the shooting of his son Ahan Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Sanki’.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Suniel shared a picture from his meeting with the Chief Minister and thanked him for his assistance.

He tweeted: “Honorable Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav ji, it was a great pleasure to meet you. My heartfelt thanks to you and the Madhya Pradesh government for the support you are providing for the shooting of Aahan’s upcoming film ‘Sanki’.”

He also extended special thanks to Prabal Pratap Singh Tomar, adding that he was returning from Bhopal with immense love and beautiful memories.

“Special thanks also to Prabal Pratap Singh Tomar ji. I’m returning from Bhopal this time too with so much love and beautiful memories. @DrMohanYadav51 @AapkaPrabal.”

It was on October 30, when Ahan Shetty’s action drama ‘Sanki’ went on floors in Bhopal.

The action drama, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, is scheduled to begin shooting in Bhopal on October 30. Written by Gyanendra Vasudev, the film will combine romance, intense emotions, and high-octane action. While the makers have kept the storyline under wraps, they plan to reveal more details about the project in the coming months.

Director Tinu Suresh Desai, known for helming films such as ‘Rustom’ and ‘Mission Raniganj,' has already reached Bhopal along with his crew to complete the preparations ahead of the shoot.

Reports suggest that the title was earlier registered by producer Sajid Nadiadwala for a separate film, which was also reportedly associated with Ahan Shetty at one point. When Ahan expressed interest in using the title for another project, he is said to have personally approached Nadiadwala to discuss the matter rather than going through intermediaries.

The matter was reportedly settled amicably, without extensive discussions or prolonged negotiations. Nadiadwala is said to have willingly given up the title as a gesture of goodwill, reflecting his cordial relationship with Ahan and the Shetty family.

Written by Rajat Aroraa, Sanki marks the directorial debut of Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah.

The film is backed by We The People, Roaring River Productions, and Pals & Peers Entertainment. ‘Sanki’ is scheduled to arrive in theatres in the first half of 2027.

--IANS

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