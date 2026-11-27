New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified a revised investment framework for provident fund accumulations managed by exempted establishments and allowed their trusts to invest between 5 per cent and 15 per cent of their portfolio in equities while introducing stricter safeguards for retirement savings.

The new rules that were issued through a Gazette notification replace the investment pattern notified in 2015 and will apply to establishments and employees exempted from the statutory Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) system.

Exempted establishments are organisations permitted to manage provident fund contributions through their own trusts, provided they offer benefits comparable to or better than those available under the EPF scheme.

Provident fund trusts will be required to maintain 45-65 per cent of their investments in government securities and related instruments under the revised framework. While 35-45 per cent can be invested in debt instruments.

Investments in short-term debt instruments have been capped at 5 per cent, while asset-backed and other permitted investments can account for up to 5 per cent of the portfolio.

For equity exposure, the ministry has prescribed a 5-15 per cent range.

Trusts can invest in shares listed on the BSE or NSE with a minimum market capitalisation of Rs 5,000 crore, as well as in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds tracking benchmark indices such as the Sensex and Nifty 50.

However, investments in equity mutual funds will be restricted to a maximum of 5 per cent of the portfolio.

Employers must transfer monthly contributions to the trust within 15 days after the end of each month, while trustees are required to invest the funds within two weeks of receipt.

In addition, the government has introduced additional safeguards.

Trusts must ensure adequate diversification across companies, corporate groups and sectors, undertake periodic risk assessments, maintain transparency in investment decisions and keep management costs under control.

The rules also require trustees to review investments if their credit ratings fall below prescribed thresholds and take appropriate action in the interest of subscribers.

Also, the portfolio turnover ratio cannot exceed twice the average portfolio value which is a measure aimed at discouraging excessive churning of investments.

--IANS

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