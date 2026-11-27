New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Households across India can expect an uninterrupted supply of cooking fuel as the government pushes a phased transition from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in areas where PNG infrastructure is available, according to a statement on Friday.

The transition is being implemented under the Control Order issued by the government on March 24, 2026, and in line with directions of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and City Gas Distribution (CGD) firms are coordinating to ensure a smooth migration for consumers.

The government said LPG supplies will continue during the 90-day transition period and until a consumer's PNG connection is commissioned, ensuring that households do not face any disruption in cooking fuel availability.

"Households across India can look forward to a smooth, uninterrupted cooking-fuel supply as the country transitions from LPG to Piped Natural Gas (PNG)," according to the official statement.

"LPG supply will continue during the 90-day transition period and until the PNG connection is commissioned, ensuring no gap for consumers," as per the statement.

According to the advisory, consumers residing in areas covered by PNG networks and who have received communication from their OMC and the concerned CGD company must apply for a PNG connection.

If an eligible consumer does not submit an application within 90 days of receiving the notice, LPG supply will be discontinued after the stipulated period.

Highlighting the benefits of PNG, the government said the fuel provides a continuous 24x7 supply directly through pipelines, eliminating the need for cylinder replacements.

Wider adoption of PNG is also expected to improve utilisation of domestic natural gas resources, reduce dependence on imported fuels and contribute to a safer, more reliable and self-reliant energy ecosystem.

The government urged citizens to respond promptly to official communications, ignore rumours surrounding the transition process and apply for PNG connections at the earliest to avoid disruption in fuel supply.

--IANS

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