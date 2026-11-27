New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) India is well on track to achieve its $1 trillion export target, which had appeared unimaginable and aspirational when it was set in May this year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

Gross fixed capital formation had increased by about 12 per cent, while exports had already reached $570 billion in the first seven months of the year. Credit growth of about 19 per cent was another positive indicator, particularly for credit markets, the minister said while addressing the ‘India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026’.

He highlighted India’s economic performance, sustained reforms, expanding trade opportunities and the growing importance of debt markets in supporting the country’s development ambitions.

The minister said India had delivered 7.8 per cent growth in the first quarter of the current financial year and expressed confidence that the country was on track to maintain its growth momentum in the second quarter as well.

Goyal said India had demonstrated resilience amid two ongoing wars, an oil price shock, uncertainties surrounding tariffs and global trading opportunities, disruptions to sea routes and sporadic attacks affecting air travel. Despite these challenges, the world's trust in India's growth story had remained constant, and the country had delivered on that trust.

According to a statement, he said India had continued to reform processes, introduce policies, improve ease of doing business and maintain an open-door policy to engage with businesses and stakeholders.

The government is planning for the next 20 to 25 years, with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 firmly embedded in the system and the ambition of becoming a $30 trillion economy.

The objective was to ensure that every child born in the country had access to a better quality of life, good education, healthcare, and greater opportunities.

The minister further stated that India had continued to finalise free trade agreements (FTAs) and reform the GST system to make it simpler and reduce tax rates, thereby boosting consumption.

He noted that GST collections continued to rise, with October recording an all-time high. Exports also registered a record performance in October, reaching $90 billion in a single month.

Goyal said India's trusted partnership with countries around the world was central to its engagement in preferential, bilateral and free trade agreements.

He said private capital would become an increasingly meaningful source of capital in the coming years. India's inclusion in global bond indices would also play an important role in the growth of debt markets.

--IANS

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