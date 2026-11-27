Dhaka, Nov 27 (IANS) Bangladesh has the highest child marriage rate in South Asia, with 47.2 per cent of women aged between 20-24 years married before turning 18 years, local media reported on Friday, citing Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) data.

Around 12 million girls across the world get married every year before turning 18 years. Around 650 million women and girls alive today worldwide were married during childhood, Bangladesh-based daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to UNICEF data, majority of the cases include girls from poor households, those less educated and those from rural areas.

The prevalence of child marriage varies sharply across states in Bangladesh. The rate of marriage before turning 18 years among women aged between 20-24 years was highest in Bangladesh's Rajshahi at 58.16 per cent, according to the MICS 2025 District Atlas, published in October 2026 by BBS and UNICEF.

Rajshahi was followed by Khulna at 55.57 per cent, Rangpur at 54.57 per cent and Barisal at 51.97 per cent. It is followed by Mymensingh at 50.35 per cent, Dhaka at 47.29 per cent, and Chittagong at 40.69 per cent, while Sylhet division has 20.95 per cent.

Among the districts in Bangladesh, Chapainawabganj reported the highest rate with 73.26 per cent, followed by Chuadanga at 67.94 per cent and Bhola at 64.96 per cent. It is followed by Sirajganj at 63.10 per cent, Kushtia at 62.90 per cent, Satkhira at 62.28 per cent and Magura with 61.09 per cent, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Last month, a review by United Nations agencies revealed that Bangladesh is home to around 41.6 million child brides, including 22.3 million who were married before the age of 15. The review highlighted the scale of the child marriage crisis in the South Asian nation with one of the world's highest prevalence rates.

Nearly a decade after its enactment, Bangladesh's Child Marriage Restraint Act (CMRA), 2017, still faces significant challenges, with the UN agencies' review flagging legal loopholes, inconsistencies, and weak enforcement that undermine the law and calling for comprehensive reforms, Bangladesh-based The Daily Star reported.

The review by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UNICEF identifies two major areas of concern -- flaws in the legal framework and failures in its implementation.

The report noted that child marriage prevention committees often fail to carry out their responsibilities, while officials lack adequate training and logistical assistance. Survivors, meanwhile, struggle to access shelters and legal aid, leaving girls most at risk without adequate protection under the law.

According to the UN agencies' review, poverty, poor-quality education, disparities in access to schooling, harmful social and gender norms, and safety concerns continue to drive high child marriage rates in Bangladesh.

It further pointed out that entrenched social attitudes, concerns about elopement and economic insecurity, especially in climate-affected and remote regions and urban slums, lead many families to see early marriage as a way to ease financial pressures and secure a better option for their daughters.

The review identified Section 19 as another significant weakness in the law. The provision permits marriage before the age of 18 with court approval under "special circumstances", but it does not define what qualifies, "leaving the term dangerously open to misinterpretation and misuse", The Daily Star reported.

To address these shortcomings, the UNFPA and UNICEF recommended setting 18 as the minimum marriage age for both males and females and scrapping Section 19 altogether.

--IANS

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