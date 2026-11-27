New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) India’s youth men’s and women’s teams will compete in the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup 2026 in Egypt, and will kick-start their respective campaigns against Brazil and Bangladesh, respectively, on December 9.

Cairo will host the first FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup from 7 to 12 December. Twenty-four teams will take part, 12 women’s and 12 men’s, from all corners of the world. It is the first world championship for youth players in Hockey5s, the five-a-side format that debuted at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games. It is also the first FIH world event for this age group to be held in Africa.

India secured qualification for the historic tournament following impressive performances at the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship held in Muscat, Oman, in July this year. While the Indian youth men’s team clinched the gold medal to seal its place in the World Cup, the women’s team finished with a silver medal, ensuring that India will be represented in both competitions.

In the men's draw, India have been placed in Pool B alongside Bangladesh, Switzerland and Chile. The young Indian side will look to carry forward the momentum from its continental triumph and make a strong impression in the inaugural edition of the global competition.

Following their opener against Brazil, Indian men will take on Egypt on the same day. They will conclude their pool stage fixtures against Kazakhstan on December 10.

Meanwhile, the Indian youth women’s team has been drawn in Pool A alongside hosts Egypt, Brazil and Kazakhstan. Having earned their qualification with a silver-medal finish in Muscat, the Indian women will be eager to build on that performance and compete for honours on the global stage.

After an opening fixture against Bangladesh, Indian women lock horns with Switzerland on December 10, before concluding their pool stage against Chile later in the day.

Pool matches take place on December 9 and 10, and each team plays three. All 12 teams in each competition are then ranked across the pools. The three pool winners and the best runner-up will move to the semifinals, scheduled to take place on December 11.

The final and bronze medal matches, plus the remaining classification games, will take place on December 12.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh expressed his confidence in both teams and extended his best wishes ahead of the competition.

"Playing at the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup is a significant achievement for both our teams. Their performances in Muscat earlier this year demonstrated their potential and determination. We wish the players and support staff the very best in Cairo, and we are sure they will make the country proud with their performances," he said.

--IANS

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