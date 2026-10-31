Suniel Shetty recalls sharing laughs & ideas with 'Kaante' director Sanjay Gupta

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) The sudden passing of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has left the entire film fraternity in a state of shock.

Actor Suniel Shetty also recalled his time with the late director. He remembered making movies, sharing laughs and ideas, and also arguing with Sanjay Gupta in a nostalgic post.

Suniel wrote on his official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, "Still trying to come to terms with this news. We've spent so many days together, made films, shared laughs, arguments, ideas and memories that will stay with me forever. Never imagined I'd be writing something like this for you. Rest easy Sanj. You'll be missed more than words can say (sic)."

For those who do not know, Suniel has been directed by Sanjay Gupta in a couple of movies. Their association commenced with the 2000 drama 'Jung', in which Suniel played one of the lead roles as Balli. In 2002, these two worked again in the much acclaimed 'Kaante'. Suniel was seen as Marc Issak in the drama. Two years after that, in 2004, Suniel essayed the role of Lucky in 'Musafir'.

Additionally, Suniel was also a part of 'Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)' – where he portrayed ATS Chief Kavin Kumar, and 'Shootout at Wadala (2013)' where he made a special appearance as Inspector Bhargav Surve.

Many prominent names from B-town paid tribute to the late filmmaker using social media.

Suniel's 'Kaante' co-star Sanjay Dutt promised to fulfil Sanjay Gupta’s unfulfilled dream of making ‘Kaante 2’.

In a heartfelt post, Sanjay assured that he will do everything possible to bring the project to life.

Sanjay wrote on his official handle, “Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together.”

“We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul," he added.

--IANS

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