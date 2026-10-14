Suneeta Rao says her 1991 song ‘Pakke Irade’ echoes youth’s sentiments amid protest

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Singer Suneeta Rao has showcased solidarity with the youth amid the ongoing Gen Z protests, saying her 1991 song ‘Pakke Irade’, from the album ‘Dhuan’, continues to resonate with the current situation in the country.

Suneeta took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images in a video montage from the protest. Calling out the alleged suppression of dissent of children, Suneeta said, “enough is enough.”

She wrote: “PAKKE IRADE! This song released on my album “DHUAN” in 1991 echoes the sentiments of the youth today. With everything that’s happening in the country- dissent being disallowed instead of being heard and protected- voices being stifled- children being brutalised- listen to the lyrics of this song released so long ago which are so relevant even today.”

“‘Pathar ke hain vaade pakke irade toote na!’ Enough is enough. Shame on the powers that be and more power to our spirited and determined youth. I am with you! @kayaraoshetty #pareehoonmain #genzprotest.”

Talking about Suneeta, she started her career with the song Suneeta Senorita in 1989. She became popular with the song "Paree Hoon main".

Suneeta released a Hindi pop album entitled Dhuan in 1991 with Gramophone Company India, which sold over 75,000 copies, with music by Lesle Lewis. The song and video of "Paree" from the album made Suneeta Rao a household name, leading the press to affectionately crown her the "Paree of the Masses".

Her early association with A. R. Rahman was "Adi Paru Mangatha", from the 1994 Tamil film May Madham.

Two videos that hit the screen were for the songs "Dehka Dehka" and "Kesariya", two folksy upbeat tracks that reinstated Rao at the top of the charts. She then released a new single and music video entitled "Chhoti Chhoti Baatein" as part of the Magnasound album A Reason To Smile on the occasion of 50 years of Indian Independence.

She also featured in a group song in the album called "Wajah Muskurane Ki".

--IANS

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