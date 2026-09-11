Suneeta Rao revisits 1997 magazine cover by Hema Malini: Women were finding new voices

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Singer Suneeta Rao has revisited her May 1997 cover for a magazine launched by veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini. She recalled how the shoot reflected a time when women were finding new voices and making their presence felt across spheres of life.

She took to Instagram, where she shared the cover of the magazine featuring a young Suneeta.

In the caption, she wrote: “Cover Story #5! It was May 1997. I featured on the cover of a new magazine by the Bollywood Dreamgirl herself, Hema Malini, called “New Woman”.”

Suneeta said that she presented innocence and sensuality of “Paree” and the “inner strength of Dehka Dehka.”

“This time I presented an image which was a delicate blend of the innocence and sensuality of “Paree”, and the inner strength of “Dehka Dehka”. Women were finding new voices and and making their presence felt in all spheres of life,” Suneeta wrote.

She added: That year the Vishaka guidelines were issued and women were demanding accountability and preventive measures against sexual harassment in the workplace. A new woman was emerging and there was no looking back!”

Talking about Suneeta, she started her career with the song Suneeta Senorita in 1989. She became popular with the song "Paree Hoon main".

Suneeta released a Hindi pop album entitled Dhuan in 1991 with Gramophone Company India, which sold over 75,000 copies, with music by Lesle Lewis. The song and video of "Paree" from the album made Suneeta Rao a household name, leading the press to affectionately crown her the "Paree of the Masses".

Her early association with A. R. Rahman was "Adi Paru Mangatha", from the 1994 Tamil film May Madham.

Two videos that hit the screen were for the songs "Dehka Dehka" and "Kesariya", two folksy upbeat tracks that reinstated Rao at the top of the charts. She then released a new single and music video entitled "Chhoti Chhoti Baatein" as part of the Magnasound album A Reason To Smile on the occasion of 50 years of Indian Independence.

She also featured in a group song in the album called "Wajah Muskurane Ki".

--IANS

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