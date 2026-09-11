Zain Imam takes Instagram off his phone: ‘There’s a rather beautiful life happening beyond screens’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Television actor Zain Imam revealed that he has removed Instagram from his phone.

However, the ‘Naamkarann’ actor clarified that he is not deactivating his account and will continue to maintain his presence on the platform whenever work or professional commitments require it. Sharing the update with his followers, Zain said that his Instagram profile will remain active, but he does not plan to be available on the platform every day. He shared a note that read, “Taking Instagram off my phone again — not deactivating the account, thanks to a few work and brand commitments that still need me to exist there. So yes, the profile will still be around... I just won’t be. At least not on a daily basis. I’ll make the occasional appearance whenever life, work or necessity calls for it.”

“Until then, And honestly, there’s a rather beautiful life happening beyond screens, feeds and notifications. Go live that one. It’s much more interesting. Thanks for you attention to this matter.”

Earlier, on September 1, Zain Imam had announced that he was taking a short break from social media.The actor had revealed that he would be deactivating his account for a few days to step away from the online world, disconnect, recharge and focus on life beyond the screen.

He had written, “Going off Instagram for a few days. Nothing to worry about — just taking a little time away from social media to disconnect, recharge, and focus on the things that matter away from the screen. Sometimes it’s nice to step away from the noise, disconnect for a bit, and spend some time being present in the real world.”

He added, “I’ll be deactivating my account, but I’m not unfollowing anyone or removing anyone, so please don’t misunderstand the silence. I’ll be back soon. Until then, sending good vibes your way. Thank you.”

Zain Imam is best known for his roles in popular shows such as “Naamkarann,” “Tashan-E-Ishq” and “Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan.” He also participated in the ninth season of the reality stunt show “Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

--IANS

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