EAM Jaishankar, Uruguay counterpart Mario Lubetkin discuss advancing ties

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Uruguay counterpart Mario Lubetkin in New Delhi on Friday, with discussions held on advancing bilateral ties, including in trade, connectivity and culture.

EAM Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Uruguay's support for deepening partnership with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and MERCOSUR.

"Delighted to welcome FM Mario Lubetkin in New Delhi today. A good conversation on advancing our ties, including in trade, connectivity and culture. Agreed on a focused roadmap to that end. Appreciate Uruguay’s support for deepening partnership with CELAC and MERCOSUR. Received Uruguay’s Instrument of Ratification to the International Solar Alliance," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Lubetkin arrived in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit set to be held on September 12-13. He will represent the CELAC at the summit set to be hosted by India under its BRICS chairship.

While extending a warm welcome to the visiting minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote, "Pleased to welcome Foreign Minister of Uruguay, Mr. Mario Lubetkin ​as he represents the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. India and CELAC are partnering to boost trade, tech sharing, and strengthening partnerships across the Global South."

The BRICS Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees. During the BRICS Summit, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance, according to a statement released by the MEA.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Last month, Secretary (West), MEA, Sibi George, attended Uruguay National Day celebrations and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

"MEA Secretary (West) Ambassador Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of Uruguay. He conveyed warm greetings to the government and people of Uruguay and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the India-Uruguay relationship," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as