Sundeep Kishan's 'Powerpeta' makers release powerful glimpse video of ‎film

Hyderabad, May 8 (IANS) The makers of writer-turned-director Krishna Chaitanya's upcoming film 'Powerpeta' have now released a 'Glimpse' video of the film as part of the birthday celebrations of actor Sundeep Kishan, who plays the lead in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, 70mm Entertainments, the acclaimed banner headed by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, wrote,"Fire. Fury. And the rise of SENAPATHI RAVI. Team #POWERPETA wishes @SundeepKishan a very Happy Birthday. Glimpse Out Now. #HBDSundeepKishan."

The glimpse opens on a high-voltage note- crowds erupting inside a theatre on first day, first show frenzy. Amid the chaos, the protagonist makes a fiery entry, smoking a cigarette and delivering a commanding dialogue about a lion. He goes on to define the essence of the land and the forces that shape its power. In a whistle-worthy moment, he sets the atmosphere ablaze by hurling crackers at the theatre screen.

Sundeep Kishan appears in a rugged period avatar- stylish shades, vibrant attire, and an intimidating aura. The reveal of his character name, Senapathi Ravi, adds weight, hinting at the dominance and intensity the role carries. His screen presence is explosive, matched by punchy dialogue delivery and raw attitude.

Director Krishna Chaitanya showcases his command in crafting a fierce, larger-than-life character. The elevations hit hard, and the dialogues reinforce his strength as a writer.

Cinematographer Madhie captures the period setting with precision, while Mani Sharma’s intense background score amplifies every frame. National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad handles the cuts, with production design by Ramakrishna and Monika, and sound design by Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan shaping the film’s sonic landscape.

Sources say that shooting for the film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is currently on at a brisk pace. The sources have pointed out that the team has already successfully wrapped up its first schedule.

--IANS

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