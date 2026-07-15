Sundar feels 'blessed' to be an allrounder

Birmingham, July 15 (IANS) India all-rounder Washington Sundar said he felt blessed being an all-rounder and added that his ability to contribute in multiple departments is one of the biggest advantages he can offer the team after playing a key role in India's six-wicket victory over England in the opening ODI at Edgbaston. He also opined that the presence of several all-rounders gives the side greater flexibility across conditions.

Sundar struck an unbeaten 52, his maiden ODI half-century, and shared an unbroken 102-run fifth-wicket partnership with Axar Patel to guide India to 262/4 after Axar had earlier claimed 4-62 to help bowl England out for 258. The victory handed India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Reflecting on the value of all-rounders in modern-day cricket, Sundar said the role allows teams to remain adaptable regardless of the conditions.

“Such a blessing for me to be an all-rounder. Any team would love to have as many all-rounders as possible, because you can play according to the conditions and it's always nice to have different varieties. You'll never think you're short in options, especially going in any conditions. We play a lot of cricket around the world, so the conditions are quite different. And yes, it was a good day today for all of us. Shivam bowled really well. Axar picked those crucial wickets and made sure they didn't get to 280 or 290. And obviously, the way he batted was magical. It was great for me to watch from the other end,” Sundar said during the post-match press conference.

India's all-rounders proved decisive in Birmingham. While Axar dismantled England's lower order before anchoring the chase, Sundar complemented him with a composed unbeaten fifty after India briefly found themselves under pressure following KL Rahul's dismissal.

Asked whether India's bowlers had effectively won the game in the first innings, Sundar felt the chase was still demanding because of the assistance available for the seamers, crediting both captain Shubman Gill and Axar Patel for judging the conditions well.

“There was definitely a little bit on the wicket. And Shubman batted really well, even that partnership was very, very important. Obviously, Axar, the way he played, he got those crucial boundaries every time he needed. And made things actually look very easy. It wasn't that easy as he actually made it look like. But yes, there was a little bit on the wicket. And we applied really well, and I'm happy to have won this game,” he added.

The 26-year-old also reserved special praise for fast bowler Gurnoor Brar, who recovered from an expensive opening spell to dismiss England openers Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell in the same over, triggering a dramatic collapse.

“With Gurnoor, you can always expect character. I've been seeing him quite closely in the last couple of years, even with GT. He shows a lot of heart and character. No matter what, he always runs in hard every single ball. Actually, not just in the games, even in practice sessions. Even if he is not playing or not in scheme of things, he still gives his all out every single session. That's a great character of him. And obviously, from such characters, you will always expect them to sort of step up and contribute for the team. Especially when it matters. The way he bowled today was fabulous. He got those crucial wickets, especially in crucial junctures. And he played a major part in us winning the game,” Sundar expressed.

With India's all-rounders delivering with both bat and ball in the series opener, Sundar's performance underlined the depth and balance that the visitors will look to carry into the second ODI as they chase a series-clinching win.

--IANS

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