FIFA WC: When and where to watch England vs Argentina, know all details

Atlanta, July 15 (IANS) A place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be on the line when England and Argentina square off in Atlanta on Wednesday in one of the tournament's most anticipated semifinal clashes.

While both nations arrive with the same objective, the contest carries significance far beyond football. Meetings between England and Argentina have long been shaped by a historic rivalry rooted in political tensions and memorable sporting battles, ensuring that every encounter attracts global attention. Their last World Cup meeting came years ago, making this latest chapter one of the most eagerly awaited fixtures of the tournament.

Argentina enter the semifinal as defending champions but have not enjoyed a straightforward title defence. Lionel Scaloni's side cruised through the group stage, yet their knockout journey has repeatedly tested their resilience. They needed extra time to overcome both Cabo Verde and Switzerland before producing a remarkable comeback from two goals down to eliminate Egypt in the round of 16.

England's route has been comparatively steadier under Thomas Tuchel, although performances have occasionally fallen short of the expectations surrounding one of the tournament favourites. The Three Lions have demonstrated defensive discipline and composure in pressure situations, but there remains a feeling that the squad has yet to produce a complete performance despite reaching the last four.

With a spot in the World Cup final at stake, both teams will be aiming to deliver their strongest display of the competition. Argentina are seeking consecutive appearances in the title match, while England are looking to move one step closer to ending their long wait for World Cup glory in what promises to be a fiercely contested semifinal.

How to watch England vs Argentina semi-final live in India.

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details-

Date and kick-off time: Thursday, July 16, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Georgia, United States

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Squads:

England -

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Reece James, Djed Spence, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Ivan Toney

Argentina -

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lau taro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

--IANS

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