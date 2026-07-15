Passenger vehicle wholesales rise 24 pc in June, two-wheeler sales up 19 pc: SIAM

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from manufacturers to dealers rose 24.1 per cent year-on-year to 3,88,144 units in June, while two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales also recorded strong double-digit growth, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,12,851 units in June last year, reflecting healthy demand across the domestic automobile market.

Within the passenger vehicle segment, utility vehicles (UVs) continued to drive growth, with domestic sales rising 19.9 per cent year-on-year to 2,17,228 units.

Passenger car sales increased 15.7 per cent to 98,610 units, while van sales grew 9.5 per cent to 10,230 units.

The two-wheeler segment also maintained strong momentum, with dispatches increasing 18.6 per cent to 18,51,400 units in June from 15,61,283 units a year earlier.

Scooters emerged as the fastest-growing category among two-wheelers, with domestic sales surging 39.1 per cent to 7,44,823 units.

While motorcycle sales rose 6.4 per cent to 10,56,422 units, while moped sales jumped 50.4 per cent to 50,155 units, albeit on a relatively lower base.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers climbed 26.1 per cent year-on-year to 77,951 units, compared with 61,828 units in June last year.

Within the segment, passenger carrier sales rose 25 per cent to 64,181 units, while goods carrier sales increased 29.4 per cent to 11,828 units.

Electric three-wheelers also posted healthy growth, with e-rickshaw sales rising 52.4 per cent to 1,590 units.

The latest data follows a record-breaking performance in May, when India's automobile industry registered its strongest-ever sales for the month across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers, highlighting sustained demand in the domestic market.

SIAM's data also showed exports remained robust during June.

Overall vehicle exports increased 34 per cent year-on-year to 6,73,105 units, led by a 40.2 per cent rise in two-wheeler exports to 5,43,684 units.

Three-wheeler exports climbed 39.7 per cent to 51,950 units, while passenger vehicle exports remained largely flat at 76,601 units.

--IANS

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