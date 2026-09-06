‘He needs time to reach his best’: De Zerbi urges patience with Mudryk

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has urged patience with Mykhailo Mudryk after the Ukrainian winger made his long-awaited return to competitive football in the club’s goalless Premier League draw against Nottingham Forest.

Mudryk came off the bench in the second half at the City Ground, making his first competitive appearance in 646 days. The 25-year-old, who joined Spurs from Chelsea on a season-long loan earlier this week, replaced Mathys Tel as Tottenham searched for a breakthrough.

However, De Zerbi believes Mudryk will need time before he can operate at his best after such a lengthy absence.

“He’s not ready yet. He’s working to reach the best physical condition. "He needs time; he needs work,” De Zerbi said after the match, as quoted by ESPN.

The Italian manager also highlighted the competition between Mudryk and Tel, saying both players possess considerable potential but need to improve their decision-making in the final third.

“In that position, we have Mathys Tel, big potential. But also Mathys takes too many wrong decisions, and Mudryk. So, two big players, two big potential players,” he added.

Mudryk’s return came as Tottenham continued a difficult start to De Zerbi’s tenure in the Premier League. Spurs have now failed to score in their opening three league matches.

De Zerbi was also forced to manage the minutes of Savio and Destiny Udogie, with both players withdrawn around the hour mark as part of a pre-agreed plan with Tottenham’s medical team.

“I’m sorry because Savio and Destiny, in that moment, I think they could play something more than 60 minutes, but there was a plan with the medical staff to not take risks. In this moment, I can’t decide like the pitch says,” he said.

The Spurs boss admitted he was unhappy about having to take off two influential players but accepted that the decision was necessary given their physical condition.

“Savio does not have the best physical condition to play 90 minutes. He’s an important player for us, a crucial player. Destiny is another crucial player for us,” he added.

De Zerbi also acknowledged that Tottenham’s new-look attacking unit will need time to develop an understanding. The club spent heavily during the summer transfer window but remain without a league goal after three matches.

“I’m not happy when we have the plan, but it’s for my advantage, for my business, the management of the players after injuries,” De Zerbi said.

Mudryk’s return provides another attacking option for Spurs as they look to end their early-season goal drought. Tottenham will next face Everton in the Premier League before their League Cup trip to Liverpool later this month.

--IANS

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