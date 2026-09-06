Gujarat: Over 3,000 take part in Surat’s 5-km 'Fit India' cycling rally

Surat, Sep 6 (IANS) More than 3,000 people took part in a five-kilometre cycling rally in Surat on Sunday as the 89th edition of the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ initiative focused on promoting a drug-free lifestyle among young people.

The event, held under the theme ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’, was led by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The initiative was also linked to the 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign under the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’, which seeks to use sports, fitness and community participation to spread awareness against substance abuse.

The cycling rally began at Sardar Patel Chowk on Varachha Road and concluded at Sarthana Nature Park, drawing schoolchildren, sportspersons, fitness enthusiasts and senior citizens. The route covered about five kilometres.

Addressing participants, Mandaviya said the goal of a developed India by 2047 could not be achieved without a healthy population and stressed the importance of keeping young people physically fit.

“It is not possible to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 without healthy citizens, and healthy citizens cannot be created without healthy youth,” he said, adding that cycling was among the best ways to maintain physical fitness.

Mandaviya said the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative was not confined to exercise but was also being used to take different social messages to communities.

The Union sports ministry said earlier that the nationwide initiative had involved more than 50 lakh young people across 25,000 locations.

"The cycling initiative had brought people together across the country around the common objective of fitness, from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari," Sanghavi said.

The programme began with Zumba and physical training sessions before the dignitaries paid floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

A ‘Live Sports Zone’ was also set up at the venue, featuring cricket, badminton, carrom and chess.

Among those attending were international table tennis players Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai, wrestlers Sarita Mor and Shivani Pawar, actor Jay Thadeshwar, ‘Steel Man of India’ Vispi Kharadi, ‘Iron Teeth Man’ Rakesh Saini and fitness ambassador Urvi Parvani.

The event in Surat formed part of the wider Fit India campaign, with the anti-drug message placed alongside the promotion of regular physical activity and participation in sport.

- IANS

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