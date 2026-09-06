ISSO football and tennis games bring 1,670 athletes to Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 6 (IANS) The ISSO Football and Tennis Games have brought together 1,670 young athletes from 90 teams representing leading international schools across India, with the multi-sport event underway at Jayshree Periwal International School (JPIS) from September 3 to 8.

Athletes from more than 25 cities are competing across football and tennis, making the event one of the larger inter-school sporting gatherings in the country. The football programme features Under-19 girls and Under-17 boys competitions, while tennis events are being held across the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 age groups for both boys and girls.

The participating schools include Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Oberoi International School, Adani International School, Singapore International School and host JPIS, among others.

With the Games entering their concluding phase, teams are navigating a busy schedule across the two sports. Besides providing competitive exposure, the event has brought together students from different sporting backgrounds and regions, allowing them to test themselves against quality opposition and experience varied styles of play.

The tournament also highlights the growing emphasis on structured competition at the school level, where sport serves as a platform for developing teamwork, discipline, resilience and sportsmanship alongside athletic ability.

Speaking about the Games, ISSO founder Aakanksha Thapak said, “School sport has the power to shape confidence, character and lifelong habits. When students compete against quality opposition from different parts of the country, they learn lessons that go beyond results. Seeing 90 teams come together for football and tennis shows how much interest there is in meaningful inter-school competition. We are delighted to bring this scale of football and tennis to Jaipur and are incredibly grateful to Jayshree Periwal International School, Jayshree Periwal Ma’am and Ayush Periwal for their continued support and for opening their doors to the ISSO community.”

JPIS founder and chairperson Jayshree Periwal underlined the broader role of sport in a student’s development.

“Sport plays a very important role in a child’s development. It teaches discipline, teamwork, resilience and the ability to deal with both success and setbacks, lessons that are as important as anything learnt in a classroom. ISSO is doing important work in creating meaningful sporting opportunities for school students and in bringing schools together through competition. We are always happy to support initiatives that give young athletes a platform to compete at a high level and learn from one another. It is a pleasure for JPIS to host the ISSO Football and Tennis Games, and we look forward to welcoming schools from across the country to Jaipur and witnessing several days of exciting sporting action.”

Beyond the results, the Games are providing students with an opportunity to build connections with peers from different parts of India, contributing to a more competitive and integrated school-level sporting ecosystem.

--IANS

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