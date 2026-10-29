Sumona Chakravarti shares glimpses of Durga Pujo celebrations six months after surgery: Body’s not what it used to be

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Television actress Sumona Chakravarti has opened up about celebrating Durga Puja nearly six months after her surgery, saying that while her body and energy levels have changed, the festivities brought her a sense of peace and spiritual connection.

Sumona took to Instagram, where she shared glimpses from her pujo celebrations.

She wrote: “Pujo shesh. I managed it. There was an extra day too this time. Almost 6 months post operation. Body is not what it used to be. It looks different. It feels different. Managed on 50% capacity in comparison to my usual pujo enthusiasm & energy. I spent more quality time with Maa Durga this time. I felt so much at ease, calmer in life, peaceful.”

She gave a day wise break up as to what all she did in the caption section.

“Day 1: Shosti. Borrowed this saree from a friend. Day 2: Saptami Repeated my Dhakai Jamdani this year. I love repeating my clothes especially my sarees. Bought this ready made blouse last minute & i was quite surprised with the fit n quality. Thank you @eternitybysakshi for the super quick delivery.

One of the most important to do things during pujo - BHOG!”

On Ashtami, Sumona shared: “Last year this amazing human being, an absolute legend of an actress gifted me this handwoven silk saree. I had to wear this on ashtami. It was as light as a feather. I didn’t feel like i was wearing a silk saree, it felt weightless. Its beauty lies in its simplicity.

Grateful for your generosity & kindness.”

“Day 4: Ashtami. Yes. 2 days of ashtami. Sandhi pujo happened at 7.30am. I love a morning pujo. Calm, serene, no crowds. Just pure divine bliss & you get to witness the beautiful Sandhi Pujo.

Of course i changed into a saree for the 2nd half of the day.”

She recalled that in 2022, when she was shooting for a show and visited a Bishnupur in West Bengal.

“In 2022 when i was shooting for a travel show Shonar Bengal across the state of West Bengal, i visited Bishnupur. I saw artisans create the most stunning handloom silk sarees. This is where i bought this beautiful Baluchari saree for Maa. Yes she wore it the same year on kali pujo & i decided to borrow it from her this year. I love the colour. It’s a stunner- The saree. Always hungry for bhog

Chef took some time off.”

She also stated that she had not expected to perform the traditional dhunuchi dance this year but felt as if Maa Durga herself had called her on stage.

“Dhunuchi. For me, it has never just been a dance. It’s my sadhana, my meditation, my way of expressing my devotion and gratitude to Maa Durga. This year, I was low on energy and honestly didn’t think I’d dance at all. But as I sat in front of Maa during the aarti, one of the dhunuchi dancers handed me the earthen pot and called me on stage. And I just couldn’t say no. It almost felt like Maa had called me.”

--IANS

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