Summer H. Howell likes to journal get rid off heavy characters

Los Angeles, Oct 11 (IANS) Actress Summer H. Howell, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recently released streaming miniseries ‘Carrie’, has shared that she likes to journal to cleanse her system off the characters that are intense, and can weigh heavy on the mind.

Summer spoke with IANS along with her co-actress Samantha Sloyan during the promotional run of the show.

She told IANS, “Well, I have limited time when you're working 12-hour days and a lot of those are covered in blood head to toe or mud or whatever else they want to throw at me. But my only other job really was to make sure I stayed healthy to go home and eat food and go to bed on time even when I wanted to stay up and do my own thing. But yeah, I also journal a lot”.

The series is based on the eponymous novel of Stephen King, and follows the socially isolated teenager as she navigates high school, bullying and the oppressive influence of her mother, Margaret, while discovering her telekinetic abilities. Director Mike Flanagan updates the story for the social-media era, bringing cyberbullying, online humiliation and modern teenage pressures into the narrative.

“So, keeping track of things mentally, being grateful through it all because there's no reason not to be”, she added.

The series expands several characters and explores the psychological roots of cruelty, victimhood and revenge more deeply than earlier adaptations. While Brian De Palma’s 1976 film remains the iconic version, the series format gives the story considerably more room to explore its characters and themes. The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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