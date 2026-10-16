Sumeet Sachdev gets emotional on last day of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’, says ‘until we meet again’

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Sachdev got emotional as he wrapped up the shoot of the television show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’.

The actor, who returned as Gautam ‘Gomzy’ Virani in the second season of the iconic family drama, shared a video from the set on his social media account where he was seen thanking viewers for their love and support throughout the journey.

In the video, Sumeet addressed his fans while walking around the decorated set and revealed that the team was shooting the final scene of the show. He admitted that the moment was an emotional one.

“Hi, so another walking video I am trying. We are shooting the final scene, our final scene of Kyunki Saas. So it's a wrap up day, we are getting a little emotional. It's been a long journey, it's been lovely and all of you have been with us on this journey. So a big shout out to all of you. Thank you so much for all the love for our show and for my character. So from Gomzi, this is goodbye and until we meet again, cheers,” he said.

Alongside the video, the actor shared a heartfelt caption, expressing his gratitude and bidding farewell to his character. “It's a wrap Lots of love Gomzy #kksbkt2 #thanksforthelove #untilnexttime #cheers.” Hiten Tejwani who essayed the role of Karan Virani, wrote, “Milte Hain Jaldi.”

For the uninitiated, Sumeet Sachdev first appeared in the original ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, which premiered in 2000, and joined the show as Gautam Virani in 2002.

He played the eldest son of Tulsi played by Smriti Irani and Mihir Virani played by Amar Upadhyay), with his character popularly known as ‘Gomzy’.

In the original storyline, Gautam was given to Mihir's brother Kiran and his wife Aarti, who were unable to have a child of their own.

Aarti's growing obsession with Gautam eventually led her and Kiran to take him away from the Virani family. Years later, Gautam returned from Australia, resentful of his biological parents as he believed they had given him away because they could not raise him. His return created considerable turmoil in Tulsi and Mihir's lives.

In the second season, Sumeet Sachdev reprised his role as Gautam ‘Gomzy’ Virani, now portrayed as an advocate.

The actor has also been part of many other television shows during his career, including ‘Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat’, ‘Karam Apnaa Apnaa’, ‘Khwaish’, ‘Pyaar Ka Bandhan’, ‘Bandini’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, in which he portrayed Abhimanyu ‘Mani’ Raghav. More recently, he has been seen as Aniruddha Bose in ‘Jhanak’.

Ahead of the show's finale, members of the original cast had also reunited for a nostalgic get-together, with actors including Smriti Irani, Apara Mehta, Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani coming together to revisit memories of the landmark family drama.

–IANS

rd/