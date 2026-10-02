Asian Games: President Murmu hails women’s hockey team’s ‘magnificent gold medal triumph’

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team for their 'magnificent gold medal triumph' at the ongoing Asian Games 2026, saying their achievement and direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics made the victory even more special.

The Indian women’s team defeated defending champions China 1-0 in the final at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium to win the Asian Games gold for the first time since 1982 and end a 44-year wait for the continental title.

“Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women’s Hockey Team on a magnificent gold medal triumph at the Asian Games 2026!” President Murmu wrote in a post on X.

“After a long wait, the Gold returns to India through your determination, skill and spirited play, bringing immense pride and joy to the entire nation. Securing direct qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games makes this victory even more special,” she added.

President Murmu also highlighted the team’s impact on young athletes across the country. “You are an inspiration to countless young girls across the country. My warmest wishes to each one of you for the journey ahead!” she wrote.

India’s historic triumph was secured through a 10th-minute goal from Lalremsiami, who finished a flowing move involving Salima Tete and Sakshi with a powerful reverse hit.

The Indian defence then produced a resolute display to protect the narrow advantage, with veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia making a crucial one-handed save from a penalty stroke to deny China an equaliser.

India had topped Pool A with four wins from four matches before defeating Japan 7-2 in the semi-finals. The gold medal also secured their direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The triumph marked only India’s second women’s hockey gold at the Asian Games, with their previous title coming in 1982 in New Delhi.

The gold medal also secured India’s place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, giving the team an additional reward for a campaign defined by attacking quality and defensive resilience.

--IANS

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