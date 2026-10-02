Baloch group holds protest in Seattle, raises alarm over growing human rights abuses in Pakistan

Washington, Oct 2 (IANS) The Baloch National Movement (BNM) held a protest in the United States’ Seattle, raising awareness among the people about grave human rights abuses in Balochistan by Pakistani forces, including military aggressions against Baloch civilians and bombardments across the province.

According to the BNM, the speakers appealed to the American public to raise their voices against the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan, stating that assistance provided to Pakistan through US taxpayers’ funds is “indirectly being used to support the Pakistani military”.

Highlighting the continued human rights violations, violence, and military aggressions in Balochistan, the speakers further said that Baloch civilians are losing their lives as a result of operations and bombardments carried out by the Pakistani forces.

The speakers urged the US government “to review its relations with Pakistan and reconsider the assistance it provides, calling for any such support to be conditioned on respect for human rights."

They stressed that the international community, particularly the US, should fulfil its responsibility towards ending human rights violations in Balochistan and protecting the fundamental rights of the Baloch nation.

On Thursday, several BNM members expressed serious concerns over the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan during the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, citing Pakistan Army airstrikes in Surab, Zehri and Chiltan and the hardships faced by Baloch women and girls across the province.

BNM member Mahrah Baloch drew the Council’s attention to the situation of Baloch women and girls, stating that “serious violations of their fundamental rights by Pakistani authorities continue, including enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, torture, extrajudicial killings, and restrictions on peaceful political expression.”

Addressing the session, Mahrah further said that Baloch women have played a prominent role in movements for justice and accountability, but many continue to bear the emotional, social, and economic consequences of the enforced disappearances and killings of their family members.

She stressed that their voices, rights, and participation in public life must be protected and respected.

Describing the pattern of conduct by Pakistani authorities as “state terrorism”, Mahra called on the Council to ensure independent monitoring of Balochistan, transparent investigations, and protection for those who peacefully document and challenge alleged abuses.

Speaking at the UNHRC session, BNM member Ahmed Baloch raised alarm over Pakistan’s use of airstrikes against civilians in Balochistan. He stated that a Pakistani Army airstrike in Surab on September 12, 2026, killed six civilians, including a woman and a two-year-old child, and injured nine others, most of them young children.

--IANS

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