Sumbul Touqeer talks about her return to television with new show ‘Itti Si Khushi’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) TV actress Sumbul Touqeer, best known for her role in the show Imlie, is making her much-anticipated return to the small screen with her upcoming show, “Itti Si Khushi.”

The actress opened up about her excitement and revealed what intrigued her about the new show. Speaking about her return to television, Sumbul told IANS, “I’m so happy to finally share the first look of Itti Si Khushi with everyone. I’ve been waiting for so long to come back with something that truly feels right, and I know my fans have been waiting too. So here I am—back to my home, doing what I love the most.”

Touqeer added, “Playing Anvita has been a beautiful experience—she’s the kind of girl who holds her entire family together, quietly taking on every responsibility with so much love and strength. She’s someone who finds power in her pain and grace even in her toughest moments.”

Sharing her experience of filming, Sumbul expressed, “Shooting the promo was really special we recreated a true Mumbai vibe, and working with my co-stars Rajat Verma and Varun Sir made it even more memorable. Anvita’s story is very close to my heart, and I hope people connect with her the way I have.”

In the upcoming show “Itti Si Khushi”, the actress will be seen playing the role of Anvita Diwekar. The story centers on Anvita, who becomes the primary caregiver to her younger siblings after their mother’s sudden death, while also coping with a father battling alcoholism and unable to care for the family.

Sumbul Touqeer gained widespread recognition for playing Imlie Chaturvedi Rathore in “Imlie” and IAS officer Kavya Bansal Pradhan in “Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.” In 2022, she took part in the Salman Khan’s hosted reality show “Bigg Boss 16,” where she secured the 7th position.

--IANS

ps/