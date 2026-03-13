March 13, 2026 7:08 PM हिंदी

RGV to start filming for ‘Sarkar 4’ next month

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker-producer Ram Gopal Varma is set to start the filming for the next installment of his political crime franchise, ‘Sarkar 4’, next month. The director shared the update while speaking on the opening day of the Red Lorry Film Festival.

The director was present at the festival for a special screening of his cult-classic ‘Shiva’. Revisiting the film, the director spoke about the inspirations behind it, noting that legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg influenced his visual approach.

Talking about the film, he said, “Certainly, some of the shots in Shiva were inspired by Spielberg’s style of shot-taking”.

He also acknowledged that the film drew thematic inspiration from ‘The Way of the Dragon’, starring martial arts icon Bruce Lee.

He shared that the idea came from adapting the core premise of that film into a completely different setting.

Speaking about upcoming projects, he confirmed that alongside ‘Sarkar 4’, he is also working on another film titled ‘Syndicate’. He said, “My film ‘Syndicate’ will wash all my sins”.

The director also reflected on his filmmaking process over the years. He said that earlier in his career he rarely worked with a bound script.

He shared, “My films started flopping after I began working with bound scripts. Once you have a bound script, you start imitating the script itself, and there is very little chance to improve the emotional quotient during the process”.

When asked about recent films and filmmakers he admires, he said he liked ‘Dhurandhar’ and added that while Spielberg remains his all-time favourite filmmaker, he finds Aditya Dhar to be among the most promising talents from the current generation.

Meanwhile, the Red Lorry Film Festival, curated by BookMyShow, is currently underway in Mumbai at multiple locations.

--IANS

aa/

