India assure five medals at World Boxing Futures Cup as youth boxers reach semis

Bangkok, March 13 (IANS) The Indian Youth boxing team confirmed five medals at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok after a series of impressive quarterfinals wins on Friday.

India’s medal hopes were strengthened with victories from Gunjan (48kg), Joyshree Devi (54kg), Ambekar Meetei (50kg), Chandrika Pujari (51kg) and Radhamani Longjam (57kg), all of whom advanced to the semifinals, thereby assuring the country five medals at the tournament.

In the morning session, Gunjan secured a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Azerbaijan’s Gular Huseynova, while Joyshree Devi produced a dominant display to defeat Japan’s Yura Kanemaru by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the first round.

Ambekar Meetei also progressed with a 4-1 victory over Japan’s Akira Uekubo in the men’s 50kg category.

The evening session saw two more Indian boxers advance, with Chandrika Pujari (51kg) defeating Spain’s Andrea Buelga García by RSC in the second round, while Radhamani Longjam (57kg) registered a 4-1 win over England’s Siobhan Haley.

Meanwhile, Sahil Duhan (60kg) went down 1-4 to France’s David Harutyunyan in his bout.

With five boxers progressing to the semifinals, India has now secured at least five medals at the tournament, which features promising youth boxers from across the world competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories.

The World Boxing Futures Cup, being held in Bangkok from March 8 to 15, serves as an important developmental platform for young athletes as they gain valuable international experience on the pathway toward future global competitions.

The Indian contingent will now aim to convert the assured medals into gold in the upcoming semifinal and final bouts.

--IANS

hs/