March 13, 2026

IPL 2026: 'Rohit Sharma should be on ground for 40 overs,' says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra believes that Rohit Sharma should remain on the field for the entire duration of a T20 match instead of being used as an Impact Player by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chopra said it makes little sense for a fully fit player like Rohit to feature only as a batter when he can contribute throughout the match.

“Logically, if you are fit, you should play the whole game and not be substituted. Especially when you are batting second, you shouldn't come in as an impact player. An opener is not used to watching 20 overs of the match from the dugout,” Chopra told Jio Hotstar.

Cricketer turned commentator, Chopra, also explained that opening batters are accustomed to being involved in the game from the start and preparing accordingly before walking out to bat.

“Opening batters are used to staying on the field, preparing accordingly and then hitting the ground running. Rohit Sharma is the fittest, meanest and maybe the strongest at this point in time, so he should be on the ground for all 40 overs. That's actually how Mumbai Indians will be able to make full use of Rohit Sharma,” he added.

Meanwhile, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also felt Rohit should not be restricted to a substitute role and highlighted the value of his experience on the field.

“Rohit Sharma has been used as the 12th man who just bats, but I feel that the kind of leader he has been, a player like him should be on the field. In tough matches, when you need to take certain calls, when a captain sometimes needs a shoulder to lean on, Rohit Sharma can do that for Hardik Pandya,” Harbhajan said.

Five-time IPL trophy-winning captain Rohit was often used as an impact player by the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, which drew criticism from the fans.

Rohit had a poor stint in the last season, where he scored just 240 runs. The opener would like to change the course and contribute more with the bat in the upcoming season.

