Chhattisgarh: Jal Jeevan Mission brings clean drinking water to thousands of homes in Mahasamund

Raipur, March 13 (IANS) The Jal Jeevan Mission, launched with a mission to make clean water every family’s right, has met with considerable success across the country, including tribal and remote regions of Chhattisgarh.

In the Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, it is delivering pure drinking water to all families, schools, and Anganwadis in rural regions, through individual household tap connections.

Villagers, who once struggled to access drinking water, are now overjoyed to receive clean water right inside their homes. The regular supply of water—provided both in the morning and evening—is alleviating people's hardships, and villagers are commending the government for this initiative.

Pali Gram Panchayat, located approximately 32 kilometres from the Mahasamund district headquarters, serves as an excellent example of this success. With a population of around 1,800, the majority of the residents in this village belong to the backward classes, and their primary occupation is agriculture. The village is home to approximately 341 families.

Until just a few years ago, the residents of this village had to endure considerable hardship to obtain drinking water. Villagers were compelled to travel distances ranging from 500 meters to 1 kilometre to reach wells, ponds, or other water sources to fetch water. Women, in particular, had to make multiple trips both in the morning and evening, a process that consumed a significant amount of their time and physical energy.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a water tank was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 69 lakh, and tap connections were installed in the homes of all 341 families. Now, the villagers have access to pure drinking water right at their doorsteps.

The village receives a daily water supply for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening.

Durgeshwari Dhruv, a resident of the village, stated that previously there were no water supply arrangements, and she had to step out of her home to fetch water; however, with the installation of tap connections within their homes, clean water is now easily accessible.

Jharna Masihi, another resident, noted that her home now receives clean water, which helps in preventing various waterborne diseases. Masihi recalled that she previously had to venture out to fetch water, whereas now, clean water is available right inside her home.

Nilesh Sahu said that the scheme has brought immense convenience to the people of the village and made their lives easier.

Bhuneshwar Lodhi, the Sarpanch (village head) of Gram Panchayat Pali, remarked that village women previously faced considerable difficulties in fetching water. However, with the installation of tap connections in every household, water is now easily accessible. This has not only brought relief to the women but has also enhanced their safety.

Speaking about the Jal Jeevan Mission, Mahasamund Collector Vinay Kumar Langeh stated that the primary objective of this scheme is to provide clean and safe drinking water to villagers right within their homes.

Notably, the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in the district in the year 2019. A total of 1,117 villages reaped the benefits, with a set target of tap connections extending to approximately 240,000 households.

Tap connections have already been installed in the homes of nearly 200,000 families across the district.

