Bihar: PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries showcase skills at MSME trade fair in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur, March 13 (IANS) A production trade fair for beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma scheme was organised by the MSME Department of the Central Government at the ITI campus in Gannipur, Muzaffarpur, providing a platform for artisans to showcase their skills and products.

The fair was inaugurated by District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen in the presence of Assistant Director of MSME A. Salemu Rajulu, Regional Director of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship R.C. Mandal, ITI Principal Parmesh Parashar, the Deputy Labour Commissioner of Muzaffarpur, and the General Manager of the District Industries Centre.

Around 50 beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma scheme set up stalls at the fair, displaying a range of handmade products and traditional crafts developed after receiving training under the government initiative.

Certificates were also distributed to 15 beneficiaries who successfully completed training under the scheme. Officials present at the event inspected the stalls and interacted with the artisans to understand their work and the impact of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen appealed to people to take advantage of the scheme, stating that the government is supporting artisans through training, financial assistance, loans and toolkits.

“I appeal to everyone to take full benefit of this scheme. Loans are also being provided, and toolkits are being distributed. Many kinds of work are being supported under this scheme,” he said.

Assistant Director of MSME A. Salemu Rajulu said the fair was organised to encourage artisans and provide them an opportunity to present their products before a wider audience.

“We have invited 50 artisans and participants and provided them with stalls to display their products,” he said.

Providing details about the training programme, ITI Muzaffarpur Principal Parmesh Parashar said that 9,336 beneficiaries have registered under the scheme so far. Out of these, 7,935 beneficiaries have already received training, while certificates have been distributed to 7,925 trainees.

“In this district, a total of six centres are functioning where training has been provided in 18 different trades,” he said.

Beneficiaries also shared their experiences of the scheme. Prahlad Pandit, who makes earthen utensils, said he applied for the programme in 2023 and later received training along with tools.

“I make earthen utensils. After applying in 2023, I received training and was provided with tools. Now we are making new varieties of utensils,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Sheel, said she was trained in Madhubani painting and has been working on it for about a year.

“We were taught Madhubani painting and have been making it for the past year. We are very happy. The government has helped us by providing a toolkit and financial assistance,” she said.

The event highlighted the government’s efforts to promote traditional skills and support artisans by connecting them with training, financial aid and market opportunities.

