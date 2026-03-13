Gaurav Gera reveals he was shocked when people failed to recognise him in Dhurandhar's ‘Doodh Soda’ scene

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actor Gaurav Gera, in the recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, revealed how people were shocked to learn that it was him as Mohammad Aalam, popularly known for being the Doodh Soda seller in Dhurandhar.

Gaurav Gera, while participating in the quiz reality show, recreated his iconic ‘Doodh Soda’ scene from Dhurandhar, leaving the audience amazed.

Speaking about the popularity of his character, Gaurav shared, “Bahut saare log toh pehchaan hi nahi paate dadi ke wajah se. Unhe vishvaas hi nahi hota ki woh main hi tha ” (A lot of people are still unable to believe that it was me in that character, mostly because of the beard)

To this, Akshay Kumar jokingly replied, “Ek nakli dadi le kar ghuma karo. Jab koi pehchaane nahi toh fataak se laga diya karo haan bhai, main hoon!” (Keep a fake beard with you. The moment somebody shoes disbelief, wear the beard and prove it to them)

The show along with Gaurav Gera, also featured special guests Ayesha Khan and Rakesh Bedi joining host Akshay Kumar on the show.

Talking about Dhurandhar, the movie that released in December 2025, went on to become a blockbuster hit.

The film starred Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. The sequel, titled Dhurandhar 2, is all set to release on March 19 this year.

Talking about Gaurav Gera, the actor rose to fame with his stint on the superhit television show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, that also starred actress Mona Singh in the lead.

Gaurav's potrayal as her BFF, went onto win hearts.

