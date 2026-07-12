Suki Waterhouse says she wrote ‘Weirdo’ for Robert Pattinson

Los Angeles, July 12 (IANS) Suki Waterhouse, the wife of actor Robert Pattinson, has shared that she wrote the song ‘Weirdo’ about her relationship with the actor.

The 34-year-old singer, actress and model has a two-year-old daughter with Twilight Saga star Robert, who she met in 2018, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Suki shared the final track on her new album Loveland is about missing her partner when they are apart.

She told Rolling Stone Studio, “Since I’ve had my daughter, we’ve both been on this whirlwind, and he’s been making lots of movies, and that means not always being together, which is something that I find difficult and grapple with. That song is reassuring to me. It feels like it has this knowing that we’ll be back together again. We can both be doing our own thing and be apart, and we’re strong enough, we have that thread between us”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Suki also shared how parenthood and her relationship with Robert has changed her.

She said, “For me, it felt like the first time I kind of knew: I’m back in love. I can be all these things at once, and I am. And actually the things that I was afraid of, I don’t think I have to be afraid of anymore. I think being a parent has given me more love. It’s actually helped me refine my own happiness”.

Suki collaborated with Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood on the track Morals and shared that it felt like a full-circle moment after starring in Daisy Jones and the Six, which is loosely based on the band.

She said, “I had this kind of crazy idea, I guess it was sort of like. How could I ever get Mick Fleetwood to drum on one of my songs? So I reached out to Mick and said, ‘Would you be interested, possibly, please, would you ever be interested in drumming on Morals?’ And he films everything, so I got so many videos sent from Hawaii where he has his studio. He did a bunch of amazing takes”.

--IANS

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