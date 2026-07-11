July 11, 2026 4:14 PM हिंदी

Suja Varunee tells mom: It is our turn to take care of you!

Suja Varunee tells mom: It is our turn to take care of you! (Photo Credit: Suja Varunee/Instagram)

Chennai, July 11 (IANS) Actress Suja Varunee, who is also the wife of well known actor Shivaji Dev, the grandson of legendary Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, on Saturday penned an emotional note in which she told her mother, who is currently undergoing a surgery, that she had spent a lifetime taking care of them and that it was now their turn to take care of her.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the emotional post, Suja Varunee wrote, "For the past two years, my mother has been fighting a battle that no one should ever have to face. She has endured pain physically, mentally, emotionally, and medically, with remarkable courage. Every new diagnosis, every medication, every injection, every sleepless night—she accepted them all with quiet strength, even when she was exhausted."

She then went on to say, "Today, she is going in for surgery. For the first time in a long time, I saw fear in the eyes of the woman who had always been fearless for us. She was anxious and overwhelmed. My sister and I stood beside her, holding her hands and reminding her that she would never have to face this journey alone. We gave her strength because she has spent her entire life giving strength to us."

Suja Varunee then said, "My mother is a true warrior. She has carried every responsibility on her shoulders without ever asking for anything in return. She has lived her life for her daughters, and we have always been her greatest joy. Her world has never been about wealth or possessions—it has always been about us."

Stating that watching her change because of her illness had been the most painful part of her life, Suja Varunee said, "I have seen a graceful, energetic, and radiant woman slowly become weak and fragile. Time has changed her body, but it has never changed her heart. She is still the same gentle, innocent soul whose love for her daughters remains endless and unconditional."

Complimenting her sister for being an extraordinary source of strength for their mother, Suja Varunee said her sister had cared for their mother with patience, compassion, and unwavering love.

"Together, we are doing everything we can to protect the woman who spent her entire life protecting us. Before she was taken into surgery, I looked into her eyes and said, 'Amma, don’t be afraid. Everything is going to be alright. You have overcome every challenge life has placed before you, and this will be no different. Come back to us stronger. We are waiting for you. Amma, you have spent a lifetime taking care of us. Now it is our turn to take care of you. You are not fighting this battle alone. Our prayers, our hope, and our hearts are with you every moment. #healthiswealth #amma #sisters #heal," she said.

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IANS

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