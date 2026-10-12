Suhas, Sanjana's bilingual film titled 'Hide & Silk'

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS)Director Rajendra Bala's eagerly awaited upcoming bilingual film, featuring actors Suhas and Sanjana in the lead, has now been titled 'Hide & Silk', its maker announced on Monday.

The film's title was announced through a title promo that was released by Telugu star Varun Tej and Tamil actor Soori.

While Varun Tej released the Telugu promo of the film, Soori released the film's Tamil title promo.

Producer Karthikeyan Santhanam of Stone Bench Studio is stepping into Telugu cinema with a slate of four films, beginning with 'Hide & Silk'. The film is set to release in both Tamil and Telugu. For this venture, Stone Bench has joined hands with Vartika Jain of Misrilall Pictures.

Following his massive success with 'Mandaadi', Suhas plays the lead in this upcoming film, which brings together an interesting ensemble of actors and an accomplished technical team.

The film also stars Sanjana, known for her performances in 'Lubber Pandhu' and 'DC', alongside veteran actor Tanikella Bharani, who plays a pivotal role. The cast includes Nandu and Karunakaran.

The film has been written and directed by Rajendra Bala, an erstwhile associate of acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. Interestingly, 'Hide and Silk will mark his directorial debut.

The newly released title promo offers a glimpse into the film’s distinctive world, introducing a silk-weaver whose path crosses that of a modern woman. His evocative narration explores a poetic thought: every saree has a woman destined to wear it, and its true beauty goes beyond the process of weaving. Even as the weaver works, the saree, the weaver believes, chooses the woman it belongs to.

The contrast between their worlds sets the stage for an intriguing narrative, with the promo hinting at a story that promises to pique audience interest.

The film boasts a strong technical team, with cinematography by Karthik Palani, editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali, and music composed by Amrit Ramnath, known for his work in 3 BHK.

The technical team also includes production designer Suresh Selvarajan of Animal and Petta fame, stunt choreographer Jashuva, costume designer Praveen Raja, choreographer Sherif, lyricist Mohan Rajan, sound designer Suren G and Alagiya Koothan, Sound Mix by Suren G, along with art director Amol Bodake.

--IANS

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