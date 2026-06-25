June 25, 2026 9:35 PM हिंदी

Sudharsan’s superb 132, fifties by Jurel, Rasheed put India A in driver's seat against Sri Lanka A

Sai Sudharsan’s superb 132, fifties by Dhruv Jurel, Rasheed put India A in driver's seat against Sri Lanka A. Photo credit: Sri Lanka Cricket

Galle, June 25 (IANS) A magnificent century from opening batter B Sai Sudharsan, along with fifties hit by skipper Dhruv Jurel and Shaik Rasheed, powered India A to a commanding 333/4 in 86 overs on the opening day of the first unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A on Thursday.

Electing to bat first, India A dominated proceedings from the outset at the Galle International Stadium. Left-handed Sudharsan anchored the innings with a fluent 132 off 175 balls, a knock laced with 19 boundaries. He began by stitching an 82-run opening stand with Aayush Pandey (25).

Left-arm spinner Dilum Sudeera provided the initial breakthrough by dismissing Pandey in the 23rd over and triggered a brief middle-order wobble. Devdutt Padikkal (12) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (22) were trapped lbw to leave India A at 181/3 in 45.1 overs.

Unfazed by the fall of quick wickets, Sudharsan continued his fine run by bringing up a well-compiled hundred before eventually being dismissed by medium-pacer Chamika Gunasekara with India A’s score at 217/4. Any hopes of the hosts clawing back into the game were quickly extinguished by Jurel and Rasheed.

The duo combined for a solid, unbroken 116-run partnership for the fifth wicket to completely shut them out in the final session. Jurel batted with maturity to finish the day unbeaten on 68 off 138 balls, hitting five boundaries, while Rasheed complemented him perfectly with a solid 53 not out off 92 deliveries, laced with four boundaries.

For Sri Lanka A, Sudeera was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-98 in a marathon 29-over spell, while Gunasekara and Ravindu Fernando claimed a wicket apiece. Sri Lanka A, though, will rue the fact that they conceded 21 extras, including 13 no-balls.

Brief Scores: India A 333/4 in 86 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 132, Dhruv Jurel 68 not out; Dilum Sudeera 2-98, Chamika Gunasekara 1-50) against Sri Lanka A

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan’s Gull Feroza reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Photo credit: ICC

Women’s T20 WC: Pakistan’s Gull Feroza reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

India assigns Union Cabinet Minister status to newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh

India assigns Union Cabinet Minister status to High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi

Palestine envoy confident of India sending medical aid, calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'miserable' (IANS Interview)

Palestine envoy terms Gaza's humanitarian situation 'miserable', confident of India sending medical aid (IANS Interview)

'A proud moment for South Africa', says the Govt as it hails nation's first knockout qualification in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo credit: FIFA.com

FIFA WC: 'A proud moment for South Africa', says the Govt as it hails nation's first knockout spot

Global firms double down on India with multi-billion dollar investment commitments

Global firms double down on India with multi-billion dollar investment commitments

Nigar Sultana's resistance in vain as India keep Bangladesh to modest 136/8 in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Manchester on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Women's T20 WC: Nigar’s resistance in vain as India keep Bangladesh to modest 136/8

Harry Styles stops performance after getting distracted by sign from audience

Harry Styles stops performance after getting distracted by sign from audience

Sindhushree G. sets National record in pole vault; Animesh, Unnathi too secure Asian Games berths at the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Photo credit: AFI/X

Inter-State Athletics: Sindhushree sets National record in pole vault; Animesh, Unnathi too secure Asiad berths

Trump-Xi recent meeting under scrutiny for silence on Uyghur human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang: Report (File Image)

Trump-Xi recent meeting under scrutiny for silence on Uyghur human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang: Report

Millie Bobby Brown shares fresh update on her project with David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown shares fresh update on her project with David Harbour