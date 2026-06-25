Sudhaa Chandran reflects on losing her leg in accident, recalls inspiring journey of comeback

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) TV actress Sudha Chandran has reflected on the life-changing accident in which she lost her leg at the age of 15.

During her appearance on Rajeev Khandelwal’s show ‘Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar,' she recalled her remarkable journey of resilience and comeback. The actress and classical dancer opened up about how she overcame immense physical and emotional challenges to return to the stage. Recalling the life-threatening accident she faced at the age of 15, Sudha said, “Main teenager ke threshold pe thi, aur har koi jaanta hai teenage ek aisi umar hai jaha par aapke itne sare khwaab hote hai. Main compare karti hoon meri zindgi to a flight jo almost take off karne ke liye taiyaar tha. Like jab aap take off ko abort kar dete ho, wings ko kaat dete ho, aap dham karke dharti par girte ho, aur uss wakat aapke pass koi option nahi hota.”

(I was on the threshold of my teenage years, and everyone knows that adolescence is a time when you're full of dreams. I often compare my life to a flight that was almost ready for takeoff. It was as if the takeoff was suddenly aborted, my wings were clipped, and I came crashing down to the ground. At that moment, I had no choice. I still remember when the doctors told me in the operation theatre that my leg had to be amputated because gangrene had spread. Since I was a minor, my parents made the decision and told the doctors, 'Please go ahead with the operation. We just want our daughter back.')

Talking about the determination that drove her to keep going after the surgery, the ‘Kaahin Kissii Roz’ actress mentioned, “Jo decisions aap zindagi mai lete hai na woh long thought process nahi hota hai, woh instantly aap ek decision lete ho kyunki kya hota hai agar aap apne aap ko bohut jyada time dete ho na toh log aapko influence karne lagte hai, kahi na kahi aap unki baato mein aajate ho, Maine decide kiya tha main wapas aungi, kaise aungi yeh main nahi jaanti, woh maine uparwale pe chod diya.”

(The decisions you make in life are not the result of a long thought process. You make them in an instant. If you give yourself too much time, people start influencing you, and somewhere along the way, you begin to believe what they say. I had made up my mind that I would make a comeback. How I would do it, I didn't know—I left that to God.)

Further, she added "Teen mahine mein Jaipur Foot invent hua, and DR P.K.Sethi, DR D.R Metha unhone yeh invent kiya, and my doctor walked in and said here is the answer to your question. Bas ab mujhe koi nahi rok sakta." (Within three months, the Jaipur Foot was developed by Dr. P. K. Sethi and Dr. D. R. Mehta. My doctor walked in and said, ‘Here is the answer to your question.’ At that moment, I knew nothing could stop me anymore.)

Sudha also spoke about her return to the stage in 1984 after three years of dedicated and tireless practice. Recalling one of the most emotional moments of her life, she shared that after her performance, her father came up to her and touched her feet. Taken aback by the gesture, she asked him why he was doing so. Her father replied that he was not bowing to his daughter, but to Goddess Saraswati, whom he believed resided within her.

“Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar” airs every Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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